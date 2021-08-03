Jim Zeigler files campaign for Alabama Governor

SPANISH FORT, Ala. –State Auditor Jim Zeigler has officially filed his campaign for Governor with the State’s Attorney General’s office.

He formed the “Zeigler for Governor Exploratory Committee” last month. He is now required to file it with the Secretary of State due to receiving campaign donations over the legal threshold. He filed it on August 1.

Governor Kay Ivey announced last month she would be seeking re-election.

Zeigler says the race would be “Zeigler and the Taxpayers vs. Ivey and the Insiders.”

The qualifying deadline for candidates is January 28, six months away. The Republican primary is May 24, some ten months away.

Zeigler’s legal deadline for making a decision is January 28. He says he hopes to be able to make his announcement sooner – possibly by the time the state Republican executive committee meets August 21 in Cullman.

Zeigler has led four citizen campaigns against Ivey initiatives, winning three. He is term-limited and cannot run again for State Auditor.