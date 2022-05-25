ALABAMA – Outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler and state Rep. Wes Allen of Troy have advanced to the Republican primary runoff for Alabama’s secretary of state.

The two were the top vote-getters in a four-way race and will meet again on June 21. The winner of the runoff will then face Democratic nominee Pamela LaFitte in the November general election.

After the results were released, Zeigler said, “I thank the voters and my supporters for enabling me to win a plurality in the Secretary of State race. Now, we must re-double our efforts for the runoff. My theme is to be a watchman for election integrity.”

Current Alabama Secretary of State John Merill is not running for re-election or for any office this election cycle.

Steve Marshall won the Republican nomination for Alabama attorney general and faces a Democratic challenger in the fall.