People wait in line to vote at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The upcoming Huntsville municipal election will be held on Tuesday, August 23.

However, if you won’t be able to make it to the polls, you may be able to cast an absentee ballot.

Am I eligible to vote absentee?

According to the City of Huntsville, you can cast an absentee ballot in the municipal election if:

You will be absent on election day

You are ill or have a physical disability that prevents you from making it to the polls

You are a registered Alabama vote who is temporarily living outside the country (Armed Forces member, a voter employed outside the U.S., a college student studying abroad, or a spouse/child of such a person)

You are an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than your normal polling place

You work a required shift of 10 hours or more that falls during polling hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

If you meet one of the above criteria, you can download an absentee ballot application by clicking here for an English application or here for a Spanish application.

Registered voters have until Aug. 16 to apply for an absentee ballot by mail and Aug. 18 to apply for an absentee ballot in person at Huntsville City Hall (308 Fountain Circle).

Completed ballots must be postmarked by August 22 and received by noon on August 23 to be counted. Voters can also hand-deliver their absentee ballot to City Hall before the close of business on August 23.

Know Before You Go

Don’t know where your polling place is or just need a refresher on where to go? Visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s website to check.

Ahead of the election for two City Council seats and three Huntsville City Schools Board of Education seats, News 19 asked candidates where they stand on current issues. You can find their answers by clicking on their respective seat below.

Candidates are vying to succeed incumbent Frances Akridge as Akridge is not seeking another term.

The candidates are Drake Daggett, Brian Foy, David Little, Danny Peters and Bill Yell

Candidates include long-time incumbent Bill Kling and Mark Clouser. Long-time civic activist Jackie Reed also qualified to run for the seat, but she died July 10.

Candidates are vying to succeed Beth Wilder, who is not seeking another term.

The candidates are Sean Lulofs, Holly McCarty and Jeniece Willis Wilmer

Candidates include incumbent Elisa Ferrell, Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure

Candidates include Ryan Renaud, who was appointed to the seat by City Council in June 2021, and Ricky Howard

A sample ballot can be viewed here (English | Spanish). If you speak Spanish and need assistance voting, the City said interpreters will be available to help on election day; just ask a poll worker for assistance.