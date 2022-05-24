NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — It’s Primary Election Day in Alabama and Your Local Election Headquarters, News 19, has you covered with team coverage across the state.

During this election, voters will choose which candidates will appear on the General Election ballot in November. Alabama’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races top the ballot this year, and runoffs could be likely in both, according to the most recent poll numbers. If there is a runoff, that election will occur in June.

News 19 wants to make sure you’re prepared when you go to the polls; you can find a list of the sample ballots here.

Team coverage began at 5 a.m. on News 19 This Morning. We had a crew live at polling locations as they set up to open the doors for the first voters. We will keep you updated on voter turnout, voting irregularities and results as the day goes on. All polls will close at 7 p.m.

News 19’s election night coverage begins at 4 p.m. We will have News 19’s Political Analysts and crews across the state at various candidates’ watch parties.

When to Watch

News 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Special Primary Election Night Edition

Digital Special at 8 p.m. – One hour after the polls close, watch as News 19 crews and Political Analysts bring you the first look at results on WHNT.com and on our Facebook page.

News 19 at 9 p.m. – One-hour-long Election Night special on North Alabama’s CW/WHDF as results continue to come in.

News 19 at 10 p.m. – News 19 continues coverage of results, political analysis, concession or victory speeches from candidates and more.

Stay with News 19 on-air and online throughout the night for the most up-to-date results.

Where to Find Results

You can find all contested race results online on News 19’s Elections Results page or if you’re looking for specific county races, here’s a list of those pages.

Colbert County

DeKalb County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Lauderdale County

Lawrence County

Limestone County

Madison County

Marshall County

Morgan County

There are also several uncontested races in this Primary Election, here’s a list of those.