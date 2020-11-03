When and where to find News 19’s coverage of the 2020 Election Tuesday night

The office of President of the United States is at stake, but that is not the only race we are following. All eyes will be on Alabama as political newcomer, Republican Tommy Tuberville, challenges incumbent Democrat Doug Jones for the right to represent Alabama in the Senate.

News 19 will have crews across the state covering the biggest campaign events.

We also want to share perspectives from both sides of the aisle. News 19 political analyst Jess Brown will also join our live coverage.

News 19 will begin election coverage on-air and online on News 19 This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. ahead of the polls opening at 7 a.m. Coverage will continue throughout the day, reporting on any problems voters may encounter at their polling location, and late into the night as the votes come in.

When to Watch

At 8 p.m. – We will begin streaming election results coverage right here on WHNT.com and on News 19’s Facebook page. The live stream will run continuously all night.

At 9 p.m. – News 19 at 9 on WHDF, North Alabama’s CW, will air an hour-long special election coverage edition.

News 19 at 10 p.m. will continue the special election coverage.