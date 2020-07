BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jeff Sessions held a press conference on his campaign Wednesday afternoon. Sessions answered questions and addressed a number of topics, including the recent New York Times report on Tommy Tuberville’s major fraud scheme.

The press conference took place at the Fish Market Restaurant (Downtown) which is located on 612 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233.

The information above is provided by by Jeff Sessions’ campaign.

