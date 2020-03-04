US Rep. Mo Brooks turns back challenger Chris Lewis in GOP primary

Rep. Mo Brooks has turned back a underfunded challenger to win the Republican nomination for the District 5 congressional seat of north Alabama.

The five-term incumbent defeated retired Navy Cmdr. Chris Lewis in Tuesday’s primary. The win is tantamount to election since no Democrat qualified to run for the seat, which covers the Tennessee Valley region.

The 65-year-old Brooks is known for his positions on the right-wing of the Republican Party and is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, whose candidacy Brooks initially opposed in 2016.