Unofficial Results: Florence Mayoral race decided by 11 votes

FLORENCE, Ala. – It looks like the City of Florence has elected a new mayor…as long as provisional ballots don’t change the outcome. Unofficial results from the city show Andy Betterton beat incumbent Steve Hold by 11 votes in the Municipal Runoff Election.

There is no word on how many provisional ballots there are in the city.

Holt was elected as mayor of the City of Florence in October of 2016. Before that, he was the president of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce for 22 years.

Andy Betterton elected to the Florence City Council in 2008.