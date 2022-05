(WHNT) – Several counties across North Alabama have uncontested races in the Alabama Primary Election on May 24, 2022. Here’s a list:

Franklin County

District Attorney Jeffrey Barksdale Republican Coroner Charles Adcox Republican Board of Education #4 (Democratic Only) Shannon Oliver Democratic

Jackson County

Sheriff Chuck Phillips Republican Coroner John David Jordan Republican Board of Education At-Large Angela Guess Republican Board of Education #2 Chris Knight Republican

Lawrence County

District Attorney Erik Jeff Republican (Incumbent) District Judge Angela D. Terry Republican (Incumbent) Board of Education District 4 Shannon Terry Republican District 3 County Commission Kyle Panky Republican (Incumbent) District 3 County Commission Darren Melson Independent District 4 County Commission Bobby Burch Republican District 4 County Commission Marcus Echols Democratic

Limestone County

Coroner Mike West **Party** (Incumbent) Commission Chairman Colin Daly ** Party** (Incumbent) Revenue Commissioner G. Brian Patterson ** Party** (Incumbent)

Madison County

Sheriff Kevin H. Turner Republican (Incumbent) Coroner Tyler Berryhill Republican (Incumbent) School Board 4th District Heath B. Jones Republican ** School Board 4th District Shatika Armstrong Democratic School Board 5th District James Desta Democratic