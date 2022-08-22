Here are the results of the Huntsville Municipal Elections held on August 23, 2022.

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — We have two cities holding Municipal Elections this week, Huntsville and Scottsboro. Residents will head to the polls to vote on City Council and Board of Education seats.

News 19 complied a list of uncontested races so voters can be more informed before heading to the polls.

Huntsville Municipal Election 2022 – Uncontested Races

Huntsville City Council District 3: Jennie Robinson (I)



Scottsboro Municipal Election 2022 – Uncontested Races

Scottsboro City Council Place 1: Mike Ashburn (I)

Scottsboro City Council Place 4: Richard “Puge” Bailey (I)

Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education Place 3: Jason Williams (I)



