UNA to host virtual Florence mayoral forum ahead of runoff election

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence is preparing for two runoff elections on Oct. 6. They will be for mayor and City Council’s District 5.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce and NextGen Shoals hosted virtual mayoral forums ahead of the municipal elections so voters could get to know the candidates a little better.

Another virtual forum is planned ahead of the mayoral runoff, but this time through UNA.

“We had reached out to NextGen Shoals to see if they were going to do any kind of follow up forums and they weren’t going to, and so we partnered with Community Service and Outreach here at UNA and Department of Social Work to hold another debate so that our community and our students could hear more about the candidates,” Andrea Hunt, Associate Professor of Sociology said.

Like before, the virtual forum will take place via Facebook Live and will also be available through another resource.

“We have an amazing UNA Votes website that Bethany Green and Community Service and Outreach developed,” Hunt said.

The site provides information about voting locations, how to register, and how to get an absentee ballot — which is a benefit for students far from home.

“It’s amazing to be able to be a part of that process for students and to be able to show them the importance of civic engagement.” Hunt said.

The virtual forum will take place Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. For more information on other runoff elections and candidates, check out the Who’s Who Shoals website.