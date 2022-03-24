HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Senate campaign of Congressman Mo Brooks took a blow Wednesday with the announcement that former president Donald Trump was pulling his endorsement of Brooks.

Trump’s announcement came after recent polling showed that Brooks was trailing in the race.

The endorsement was for the 2022 election, but both Brooks and Trump say their falling out was over the 2020 election. Trump says he will be making a new endorsement “in the near future.”

The two other leading candidates in the race for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, are Katie Britt, a former top aide to Shelby, and Mike Durant, an aerospace executive and retired U.S. Army Blackhawk pilot.

Brooks has told multiple media outlets in the past two days — that 14 months after Joe Biden was sworn in as President, Trump is still pushing to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Brooks has been outspoken in echoing Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was marked by fraud. No legal challenge has been successful in challenging the results, but Trump’s message persists, and it’s found favor with many Republican voters.

Despite Brooks’ allegations about the election results, including a formal challenge during the Jan. 6 Electoral College results certification, Trump was apparently displeased by Brooks’ urging voters to look ahead to the next elections.

During a rally with Trump in Cullman in August 2021, Brooks urged voters to action.

“There are some people that are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020,” Brooks told the crowd. “Folks, put that behind you. Put that behind you. Yes. Look forward, look forward, look forward.”

The crowd booed that message.

Trump cited the remarks Wednesday in announcing he was pulling his endorsement in the U.S. Senate race.

In withdrawing his endorsement, Trump said, “Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘Woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’ despite the fact that the election was rife with fraud and irregularities.”

Brooks says that’s not why Trump pulled the endorsement.

“President Trump has asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House and hold a new special election for the presidency,” Brooks said.

Brooks told CBS 42 Thursday when he talks to Trump, Trump always brings up “we’ve got to rescind the election.”

“As a lawyer I have repeatedly advised President Trump January 6th was the final election contest verdict,” Brooks explained. “And neither the United States Constitution nor the United States code, permit what President Trump asked, period.”

Brooks’ campaign had prominently touted Trump’s endorsement.

“I’ve told President Trump the truth, knowing full well, that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement,” Brooks continued.

It doesn’t appear that Brooks publicly mentioned Trump’s rescind the election talk — until after the endorsement withdrawal.

But, he says, his message to Trump was firm.

“I’m an attorney, I have studied the constitution,” Brooks said. “I have studied applicable law and that is not a legal remedy under the United States Constitution.”

News 19 has asked the Britt and Durant campaigns about Trump’s endorsement. Both candidates have had meetings with Trump. We also asked what they would tell Trump if he asked about rescinding the 2020 election. Neither campaign gave us a response.