ALABAMA (WHNT) – With less than three weeks left until the Alabama primary election, the Republican race for the U.S. Senate seat remains wide open. The leading candidates, Mike Durant, Katie Britt, and Rep. Mo Brooks, are hitting the road and the airwaves.

The Britt campaign spent Wednesday and Thursday in Lee and Jefferson Counties. Durant recently visited Autauga and Houston Counties, and Brooks has made appearances in Jefferson County.

Durant took an early lead in the race, topping polls released in March. News 19 political analyst Jay Town said the Durant campaign has made mistakes since.

“Durant has taken some body blows from his opponents and the PACs that are for those opponents, whether it’s Congressman Brooks or Katie Britt,” Town said.

Durant turned down an invitation from the Alabama Republican Party to take part in a debate with Britt and Brooks. Town said, without a debate, candidates will have fewer opportunities to clarify their stances on issues.

“Who knows who that debate might have helped,” Town said. “It might have helped any of the three candidates get over a 50% threshold or propel them into a runoff.”

In the final few weeks of the election, the candidates have responded to national events. Since the leak of the Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade, all three candidates have gone on social media towing the party line urging the court to overturn Roe.

Brooks has a history of voting to restrict abortions during his time in the U.S. House.

Britt established her pro-life stance early in her campaign. In an ad released in February entitled ‘Not Gonna Take It,” Britt said, “…saving babies starts with sending more pro-life moms to the U.S. Senate.”

The Alabama primary election will take place on May 24.