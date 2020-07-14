Two Lauderdale County principals in the race for superintendent

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The race for Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent was a tight one during the March primary election.

Superintendent Jon Hatton lost the race with 28 percent of the votes.

Challengers Gary Dan Williams and Jerry Hill both received 29 percent of the votes—putting them on the ballot for Tuesday’s runoff.

Williams, who is principal at the Allen Thornton Career Tech Center in Killen said he’s prepared to take on the superintendent role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first objective is going to be to keep students and teachers and school system employees safe,” Williams said. “Our next objective has got to be to educate our students in the best possible way, and we have a plan to do that, we just got to make sure that’s implemented in the best way possible.”

Throughout the summer, Superintendent Hatton has been releasing plans to get students and parents ready for the upcoming school year. Hatton wasn’t available for comment, but Brooks High School Principal Hill said if elected, he’s ready to tackle any changes to those plans given the uncertainty of the pandemic

“Those things can change daily so we’ve got to have a team of qualified people at the county office with leadership qualities because we’re going to have to make changes on the run,” Hill said. “We may have a plan one day and then get something from the state department of education or the CDC and we have to alter or change that plan.”

Both candidates said they are ready to take on this new role and ask that voters not miss the chance to make a difference.

Because there is no democratic candidate, the winner of the race will be the next superintendent.