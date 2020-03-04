Two Jackson County commissioners lose their seats in Tuesday voting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Two Jackson County commissioners’ time in office are coming to an end after defeats in Tuesday’s primary election.

Jackson County District 3 Commissioner Melinda Gilbert came in third in a close 3-way race. That means she will be out of a runoff between Anthony J.H. Buckner and Mark Guffey.

Jackson County Commissioner Mike Sisk lost his District 4 race against Kevin McBride. McBride won by 940 votes.

In the Jackson County Circuit Court Judge race, Brent Benson won with 5,880 votes. Daryl Eustace came in second with 2,582 votes, and Patricia Cobb Stewart had 1,168.

Jackson County Board of Education member Charles West lost his seat. Challenger Robert King defeated West with 68 percent of the vote.