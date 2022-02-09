MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two democratic female candidates announced they are running for Alabama State House of Representative seats in Madison County. Marilyn Lands and Mallory Hagan shared their campaign messages with community members outside of the Madison County courthouse on Tuesday.

The incumbent State House Representatives for District 10, Mike Ball and District 25, Mac McCutcheon are long-serving Republicans, who announced they are not running for re-election.

Marilyn Lands is running for District 10 which includes southwest Madison County and south Huntsville.

Mallory Hagan is running for District 25 which is primarily the city of Madison.

Here are the people on the ballot: House District 10:

R- David Cole

R- Anson Knowles

D-Marilyn Lands House District 25:

R- Buck Clemons

R- Phillip Rigsby

D- Mallory Hagan

Lands and Hagan say with the incumbent representatives not running for re-election in the Alabama House of Representatives, it’s their best chance to break a streak of republican representation in their area.

Marilyn Lands says she grew up in Huntsville. She is currently a licensed professional counselor in private practice but has also worked in community mental health, banking, and the aerospace industry.

“As a licensed professional counselor. I have seen many of our state’s mental health care shortcomings. In 2018, I had my first experience getting an act passed in the state of Alabama through our legislature,” says Lands.

She says her campaign priorities are economic wellbeing, affordable health care, Medicaid expansion, mental health services, education reform and criminal justice reform.

Mallory Hagan grew up in Opelika, Alabama but now lives in Madison. She is a former Miss America and in that role she lobbied Capitol Hill for child abuse prevention. She is a small business owner, providing communications services and former news anchor.

“I believe if we peel back our growing labels and focus less on our differences we all have so much in common. We want bright futures for our children. We want bright futures for our parents, our families, our communities and our state,” says Hagan.

Hagan’s platform includes Medicaid expansion, support for Alabama public education and teachers, government transparency, term limits, high-wage technical training, and more.

The primary election will be held on May 24th, 2022.