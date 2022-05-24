LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker resigned earlier this year after allegations of negligence.

At today’s election, two candidates will be on the ballot to replace him. Tucker officially resigned on February 1, 2022, while in the process of being impeached.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Tucker was negligent of his duties as Coroner, failing to fill out paperwork and issue death certificates in a timely manner.

Connolly says the cause of death often would not be declared for months following a person’s death, leaving families with questions and exacerbating their trauma.

“What he was doing was just not submitting it,” said DA Connolly. “And when they were calling him, oftentimes he’d say, ‘I’m waiting on the lab.’ Well then eventually they call somebody like me, my office checks on it and goes ‘it’s not at the lab. What’s going on here?’ So we had multiple like that that just, you know, there’s no excuse.”

In Tuesday’s election, two candidates are in the running to replace Tucker: Max Williams and Kim Jones.

Both candidates are running as Republicans, and both say that they will be full-time coroners for Lauderdale County.

Max Williams has been with the coroner’s office for six years and has served as Chief Deputy Coroner for Lauderdale County.

Kim Jones is a funeral home worker who received a degree in mortuary science from John A. Gupton College in Nashville, Tennessee.