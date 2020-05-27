Tommy Tuberville says he is still campaigning amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Republican runoff for a chance to face U.S. Senator Doug Jones in November was set for March 31, but given the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the vote was moved to July 14.

But even amid the pandemic, Tommy Tuberville says he is still campaigning.

“We’ve got a game plan for July the 14th,” said Tuberville. “It’s 48 days til this election. And then after that election, we’ve got a game plan for the next 105 or 6 days until the general election.”

At the beginning of May, independent polling group Cygnal surveyed over 600 people and showed Tuberville leading Sessions by more than 20 percentage points.

Our news partner AL.com reports the survey of 607 likely Republican voters showed 55.1% probably or definitely favoring Tuberville, to 31.8% probably or definitely favoring Sessions. Breaking that down further, 36.5% definitely favored Tuberville, and 19.4% definitely favored Sessions.

“Don’t worry about polls because anything can happen between now and then,” said Tuberville. “You don’t know what the other team is going to do.”

On Tuesday, Jeff Sessions challenged Tuberville to a series of five debates across the state.

“He says he’s strong, he’s bold, he’s tough,” said Sessions “Well why won’t he debate? Why won’t he stand up and defend what his values are and explain them to the people of Alabama?”

“I’m running for the people of this state, I’m not running for my opponent,” said Tuberville. “I’m sure he’s not going to vote for me so I don’t have to debate him.”

WHNT News 19 asked Tuberville how he plans to gain votes if there is no debate.

“Just doing exactly what I’m doing,” said Tuberville. “I have 7 to 10 stops a day. I’ll be in north Alabama one day. I’ll start on one side, 2 or 3 days later I’ll be on the other side of the state, the northern part of the state. I’ll do the same thing in the central part of the state.”

Tuberville says he has also been in direct contact with President Donald Trump during this campaign and his support gives him a boost.

“Mother’s Day, I was sitting by my wife and the phone rang,” said Tuberville. “It was President Trump. He always calls about the state: ‘Coach, how’s the hospitals doing? I know you’re out there. Always talk about the farmers and small businesses and I give my opinion, I don’t hold anything back.”

The Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate seat is set for July 14.

The Secretary of State says if an Alabama voter is worried about voting in the election due to the threat of COVID-19, they can apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to request one is July 9.