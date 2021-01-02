Tommy Tuberville joins with Sen. Ted Cruz, other Republican senators, to challenge 2020 election results

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville gestures while greeting supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ALABAMA – Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville announced he will be challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement posted to Facebook Saturday, Tuberville supported Senator Ted Cruz’s call for an electoral commission to review the results.

“We’ve heard the concerns of millions of Americans – including voters from all corners of my home state of Alabama – about the way the Presidential Election was conducted. It’s especially concerning that some states allegedly failed to properly handle the election according to their own duly enacted state laws. Nothing is more important or more deserving of scrutiny than the integrity of the rules and processes under which our elections are conducted. I am excited to support Senator Cruz’s call for an Electoral Commission with full investigative authority to determine the TRUTH and the FACTS. The purpose is to protect the democratic process, and to ensure Americans have faith that the process is fair and secure in the long run. I will vote to reject electors from disputed states until that commission has an opportunity to conduct its review, which I believe can and should happen before Inauguration Day. All members of Congress should be committed to ensuring elections are conducted consistent with the Constitution and federal and state laws.” Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville

Tuberville, who officially takes office Monday, is joining seven current senators, and four senators-elect to call for an appointed commission to undertake a 10-day audit of the election results in disputed states.

Congressman Mo Brooks is among dozens of House Republicans who plan to challenge the election results as well.

The calls for an electoral commission come despite multiple officials, such as now-former Attorney General William Barr and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, saying no fraud occurred.

CISA called the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.”