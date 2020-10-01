Thursday is last day to request an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s runoff election

FLORENCE, Ala. — Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot application for Tuesday’s runoff elections.

In the Shoals, those elections include several city council seats in Sheffield, Florence, and Muscle Shoals, and the offices of mayor in Sheffield and Florence.

Florence voters can request a ballot by calling the city clerk’s office and setting up an appointment. Incumbent Mayor Steve Holt said it’s important that absentee voters be mindful of the deadline.

“Give yourself enough time,” Holt said. “If you’re going to mail it in, give yourself enough time to make sure it gets here on time. I think it has to be in the hands of the city clerk by 12 noon the day of the election.”

That means those absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, October 5 to be counted in the runoff.