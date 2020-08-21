The Shoals Chamber of Commerce using new website to inform voters on candidates

FLORENCE, Ala. — Municipal elections are Tuesday, August 25 and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure voters are well-informed.

We previously reported on the chamber’s website, Who’s Who Shoals. It serves as a one-stop-shop for information on candidates in the Quad Cities.

To prepare voters for Tuesday, the website has been updated with even more information including all four virtual mayoral forums if you weren’t able to watch them on Facebook.

The chamber is stressing the importance of educated voting.

“It’s extremely important that you’ve got these hot-button topics that voters care about and residents care about,” Olivia Bradford, Communications and Events Director for the Shoals Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s important that they are taking the time, not just to say, ‘hey, so-and-so is my neighbor,’ but here’s what they actually care about.”

The Shoals Chamber is also partnering with area businesses that will offer deals and discounts to anyone who shops while wearing their “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday. To see the list of those participating businesses, click here.