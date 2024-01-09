ALABAMA (WHNT) — Unofficial vote totals show State Representative Wes Kitchens has won the Republican Primary for Alabama Senate District 9 without the need for a runoff.

On Tuesday, voters in Marshall County, southern Madison County, and northern Blount County went to the polls to elect a new District 9 senator for the state of Alabama. Vote totals show Kitchens getting 3,707 votes or 52.54% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Marshall County House member Brock Colvin received 2,702 votes or 38.30% and former gubernatorial candidate Stacy Lee George received 646 votes or 9.16%.

The seat is open due to Clay Scofield’s October decision to resign his seat and take a leadership position with the Business Council of Alabama.

The special election involved three Republicans, as no Democrats qualified to run.

“Based on the preliminary results and since there were no Democrat candidates in this race, Wes Kitchens is the Senator-elect for District 9,” the Alabama Republican Party announced in a statement Tuesday night.

The field included two Alabama house members, Colvin, who represents Albertville, and Kitchens, who represents Arab — and George, a veteran candidate who’s run for governor twice.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State, a total of 7,059 votes were cast in the special election primary. The district has a total of 104,790. The Secretary of State’s office said that puts voter turnout at 6.74% for the district.