HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More than $370,000 has been spent by outside organizations to support or oppose candidates in Alabama’s U.S. House District 5 race.

When compared to U.S. House races across the country, the Alabama District 5 race ranks 12th in total money spent against Republicans, and all of those funds are aimed at a single candidate, Dale Strong.

According to political watchdog Open Secrets, the super political action committee (PAC) ‘House Freedom Action’ has spent $281,000 opposing Strong’s campaign. The organization has funded attack ads criticizing Strong’s time as Madison County Commissioner, including the decision to relocate a confederate monument from its place in front of the Madison County Courthouse.

The House Freedom Action super PAC is aligned with the House Freedom Fund, a conservative group providing an endorsement to certain Republican House candidates. The House Freedom Fund endorses Strong’s opponent, Casey Wardynski.

“They only spend money on you if you’re leading the race,” Strong told News 19. “I’ll take my record against anybody running for the United States Congress.”

Despite the opposition, Strong said he believes he has the support of the district.

“I’ve got a proven record,” Strong said. “My family has lived in Alabama for eight generations. I’m not a Johnny come lately. I’m somebody the people turn to when they need something done.”

Alabama-based conservative super PAC ‘Defend Our Values’ was founded in 2020 and emerged this election cycle with a $30,453 donation supporting the Strong campaign.

‘America First Alabama,’ a PAC based out of Athens, Alabama has spent $60,275 supporting Casey Wardynski.

The total campaign contribution numbers are a bit smaller in the Alabama House District 5 race than the millions spent in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.

Strong has raised $846,904, and Casey Wardynski falls just behind Strong, having raised $515,611. The two fundraising frontrunners are followed by John Roberts who has raised $165,595.

Six candidates are vying for the GOP nomination for the 5th District seat. Unless a candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the May 25th primary election, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff on June 21st.