HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, the two Republican candidates heading to a runoff election for Alabama’s 5th congressional district, will debate on News 19 this month.

The debate will take place on Tuesday, June 14 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WHDF North Alabama’s CW, live in the News 19 studio.

Strong, the current Madison County Commission Chairman and former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Congress. Brooks is locked in a runoff of his own with former Business Council of Alabama President Katie Britt for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

According to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Strong led the initial primary election with around 44% of the vote. Wardynski followed behind Strong at 23%.

“Dear Dale, we look forward to seeing you on the 14th,” Wardynski said in a statement.

“We’re excited about where we are today and we’re excited about this opportunity to debate and bring out the issues that are most important to the people we hope to represent,” Strong told News 19.

The Republican runoff between Strong and Wardynski will happen on June 21. The winner of the runoff will face Democratic nominee Kathy Warner-Stanton in November.

News 19 wants to ask Strong and Wardynski the questions that you want the answers to. You can submit questions by email, photo or video to news@whnt.com.