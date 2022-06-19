HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — No Democrats qualified to run for Alabama State Auditor in the 2022 midterms, which means the Republican primary runoff election between Stan Cooke and State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) Tuesday will all but decide the race.

Opposing Republicans Cooke, a Jefferson County-based pastor, and Sorrell, a state representative for three northwest Alabama counties, both want voters to know of the importance of casting a ballot for their race.

“The people deserve transparency in state government,” Cooke told News 19. “And the state auditor’s job is that window that is open so that the taxpayer can look into state government to see how their tax dollars are being spent.”

Both said they want to be a watchdog of tax funds while encouraging business in north Alabama.

“I want to be a voice that promotes North Alabama,” Cooke said. “I love to see business coming here. The Huntsville area is growing, so if I can help in any way with job recruitment and promoting this part of the state so people will locate here. Major corporations will locate here, that would be the icing on the cake.”

“Obviously I feel very good about our chances,” Sorrell said. “We came in first in the primary. We got 40% of the vote. So I just need North Alabama to come through for me. I feel like sometimes the power structure in the state is more South Alabama. A lot of the statewide officials come from South Alabama. This is an opportunity that North Alabama has.”

Cooke boasts his 20-year record of inventory control and property management allowing him to hit the ground running on day one in office.

“This state has to grow. We can grow out of our current problems that we have. So a larger industry base, a larger tax base will reduce the taxes on the common worker,” Cooke explained.

Meanwhile, Sorrell already represents three different counties and says working across North Alabama makes him the best pick for the auditor’s chair.

“We want people down there investigating public employees and public officials making sure the public’s tax dollars aren’t being misspent,” Sorrell said.