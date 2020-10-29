Southern Poverty Law Center encourages voters to get their absentee ballots in

We’re just days away from the election and according to analysis from the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 30 million ballots requested by mail across the nation have not been returned.

The study says 63 million people have successfully voted by mail or absentee, but it’s the number of outstanding ballots the SPLC is concerned about.

In Alabama, more than 300 thousand ballots have been requested and more than 240 thousand have been returned as of October 28.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says this is an unprecedented year where many voters will be doing so by mail for the first time, especially in Alabama where traditionally there has been an excuse required to vote absentee.

“We are sure alot of people just don’t know the rules and the procedures,” says Seth Levi, Chief Strategy Officer for the SPLC.

As of Wednesday, Alabama had nearly 60,000 outstanding ballots. The Alabama Secretary of State’s office says not to worry, the numbers continue to change daily.

“We of course have no benchmark to know how quickly they might come in because there’s just never been this level of absentee voting before,” says Levi.

The SPLC is encouraging anyone who still has an absentee ballot to return it sooner rather than later to make sure their vote is counted.

“We’re concerned that if someone chooses to mail it in as late as today for example or tomorrow it won’t make it back in time to be counted for that November 3rd deadline,” says Levi.

Here are some important reminders:

Election day is November 3rd

Your absentee ballot has to be turned in by close of business Monday, November 2nd

Mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 2nd and in by noon on election day

Oct. 29th is the last day to get an absentee ballot application