MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re heading to the polls on May 24 in Marshall County, you may want to check your polling location.

According to the Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy, two locations have changed from previous years.

If you have voted at the Boaz Rec Center in the past, you will now vote at the Boaz Parks and Recreation at 400 Elizabeth Street in Boaz.

If you voted at Midway Community Center, you will now vote at the Cherokee Ridge Clubhouse at 4000 Cherokee Ridge Drive in Union Grove.

If you have any questions about these changes or other polling locations contact the Marshall County Probate Office at 256-571-7764, Option 3.