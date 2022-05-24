LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — This year, there could be a new sheriff in town in Limestone County.

There are six names on the ballot for the first election after long-time Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was serving his 10th consecutive term, was removed from office.

The six candidates in the run for Limestone County Sheriff includes five Republicans and one Independent.

Joshua McLaughlin is the incumbent. He was appointed as sheriff by Governor Kay Ivey in September of 2021.

Fred Sloss retired from the county sheriff’s office as Chief Deputy after 25 years. He’s also a military veteran.

Eric Redd served in the U.S. Army and is experienced in project management.

Jeffrey Kilpatrick currently works as a limestone county sheriff’s office as an investigator and has been with the department for 10 years.

And Chris Carter retired as an Alabama State Trooper Post Commander after 25 years.

The sixth candidate, Randy King, is running on the Independent ticket. King is a retired Chief Deputy from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office