Secretary of State John Merrill encourages patience at polls during Tuesday municipal elections

Voters across the state have expressed concerns of voting in person, and with COVID-19 still very present, people want to know what to expect for Tuesday’s municipal election.

Secretary of State John Merrill says voters should have patience as they head out to vote.

He expressed the need of patience several times during a conversation with News 19 yesterday.

Some voters are understandably apprehensive when it comes to voting in person this election season.

Merrill says he is relying on the people of Alabama to be aware of the health and safety of others.

He hopes people will practice physical distancing and arrive early.

Wearing a mask is recommended, but it is not a requirement.

There will be hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and sanitizing spray at the polls so people can feel safe.

Though it’s not a vote for president, Merrill says municipal elections matter.

If you applied for an absentee ballot and you still have it, it’s too late to mail it in. You now need to turn it in – in person at the polls.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you’ll want to make sure you have your voter ID with you.