(WHNT) — In less than two months, voters in Alabama and all across the United States will return to the polls and participate in the 2022 midterm elections.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’re taking action to make sure you’re an informed voter by providing sample ballots for each county in North Alabama.

Colbert County General Election BallotDownload
DeKalb County General Election BallotDownload
Franklin County General Election BallotDownload
Jackson County General Election BallotDownload
Lauderdale County General Election BallotDownload
Lawrence County General Election BallotDownload
Limestone County General Election BallotDownload
Madison County General Election BallotDownload
Marshall County General Election BallotDownload
Morgan County General Election BallotDownload

To see the latest election coverage from News 19, Your Election Headquarters, click here.