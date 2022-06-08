ALABAMA (WHNT) — Candidates in several races across Alabama will face off in runoff elections this month after failing to gain a majority during the May 24 primaries.

In Alabama, it is required that each electoral candidate must receive at least 50% + 1 vote to win in a primary election.

The primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee voting began on May 25 and the deadlines for returning by hand or mail can be found here.

Colbert County

DeKalb County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Lauderdale County

Lawrence County

Limestone County

Madison County

Marshall County

Morgan County

According to a 2017 Alabama law, a person who voted in one political party’s primary election may not vote in the opposing party’s runoff election. For example, if you voted in the Republican primary on May 24 then you are only allowed to vote in the Republican runoff election this June.

For more questions about voting in Alabama and upcoming elections, click here.