ALABAMA (WHNT) — Candidates in several races across Alabama will face off in runoff elections this month after failing to gain a majority during the May 24 primaries.

In Alabama, it is required that each electoral candidate must receive at least 50% + 1 vote to win in a primary election.

The primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, June 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee voting began on May 25 and the deadlines for returning by hand or mail can be found here.

We're taking action to make sure you're an informed voter by providing sample ballots for each county in North Alabama.

Colbert County

Colbert County Democratic BallotDownload
Colbert County Republican BallotDownload

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Democratic BallotDownload
DeKalb County Republican BallotDownload

Franklin County

Franklin County Democratic BallotDownload
Franklin County Republican BallotDownload

Jackson County

Jackson County Democratic BallotDownload
Jackson County Republican BallotDownload

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Democratic BallotDownload
Lauderdale County Republican BallotDownload

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Democratic BallotDownload
Lawrence County Republican BallotDownload

Limestone County

Limestone County Democratic BallotDownload
Limestone County Republican BallotDownload

Madison County

Madison County Democrat BallotDownload
Madison County Republican BallotDownload

Marshall County

Marshall County Democratic BallotDownload
Marshall County Republican BallotDownload

Morgan County

Morgan County Democratic BallotDownload
Morgan County Republican BallotDownload

According to a 2017 Alabama law, a person who voted in one political party’s primary election may not vote in the opposing party’s runoff election. For example, if you voted in the Republican primary on May 24 then you are only allowed to vote in the Republican runoff election this June.

