HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama primary election is a month away, and several local organizations want to make sure Huntsville voters are ready. The Committee of 100 hosted the 2022 Rock the Vote event on Saturday where voters could register to vote, check their polling location, and meet the candidates that will appear on the ballot.

Rock the Vote co-chair Caroline Kennedy said the event was all about candidate-constitute communication and voter information.

“Our goal is to get our citizens informed of who are the decision makers and how they can learn more about the process and who represents them and communicate the issues that are important to them,” Kennedy said.

More than 20 candidates running for state and local office were at the event to build relationships with Madison County voters.

“These people shape our lives,” Kennedy said. “They make decisions, and they do things that will impact our children’s education, our home values, job opportunities. We need to know what’s going on and voice our opinions on how we want to be represented.”

Jannifer Henderson is an Alabama voter, and she said she wanted the opportunity to speak face to face with candidates before she heads to the polls.

“It gives you the chance to talk to people one on one,” Henderson said. “You know the commercials are okay, but when you get a chance to ask them question directly, you can see their body language and look into their eyes and get a better feel for what they stand for.”

Civic engagement organization I Vote Madison was also on hand to help people register to vote and apply for absentee ballots.

“Local really makes a difference, and not many people vote in local elections,” said I Vote Madison co-founder Heather Morgan. “We wanted to change that.”

May 9 is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming Alabama primary election. Voter registration forms can be filed electronically or completed and returned to your county’s Board of Registrars office.

To apply for an absentee ballot in your county, click here.