HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Campaign season ahead of the Alabama Primary Election is coming to a close. On Monday, the three Republican candidates leading the polls, and vying for the Republican nomination for Senate, made their final stops on the campaign trail.

Congressman Mo Brooks held a campaign rally in Huntsville, where he was joined by Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas.

“The reason that I’m here is because I’ve seen this man here stand and fight,” Sen. Cruz said of Rep. Brooks.

Sen. Cruz said he endorses Brooks because of his long history in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I support the strongest conservative that can win, and the way I try and make that determination is to look to their record,” Cruz said.

“For the voters planning on voting tomorrow, thinking about voting tomorrow, go and study the record of these three candidates,” Sen. Cruz said.

Sen. Ted Cruz gave Mo Brooks his full endorsement. Hear what he said to a room of supporters tonight on @whnt pic.twitter.com/YX0VRm7RUM — Emily Moessner (@EmilyMoessner) May 23, 2022

Rep. Mo Brooks said he feels good heading into Primary Election day. “I feel very good about the status of the race, it looks like there will probably be a runoff, but ultimately, going to be up to the voters of the state of Alabama,” Brooks said. “The key is to get the voters of Alabama enough information so they can discern what the true facts are, and if they do that, we’re in really good shape,” he said.

Katie Britt also hit the campaign trail on Monday. She made a stop at News 19’s sister station in Birmingham, CBS 42, and held a “Countdown to the Primary” event in Cullman.

In an interview with CBS 42, she said she believes she offers a fresh perspective compared to a “career politician” like Mo Brooks.

“I think I have a unique perspective, being a mama of two,” Britt said. “There are parents all across the state that are stepping up and know that if our generation doesn’t step up and fight for the next generation, there’s not going to be anything left for our children to fight for.”

Former Blackhawk pilot, Mike Durant, held a campaign event in Huntsville on Monday evening. Similarly to Britt, he said he also isn’t a career politician. He said that is one of the things that makes him stand out compared to Rep. Mo Brooks.

“He’s been in the office since the ’80s,” Durant said of Brooks. “To me, you lose touch with what’s going on out in the real world, you lose touch with working families.”

“To look at it from the outside, I don’t think it’s possible to truly appreciate how some of this legislation affects us.”

Durant also said he believes “misinformation” spread in “attack ads” from the Britt campaign led him to lose support in the race.

“I have a real issue with the way the Britt campaign managed this campaign, in terms of the false attack ads” Durant said. “The keyword being ‘false’, attack ads are one thing, but false attack ads should be somehow prohibited.”

Durant said the Britt campaign took a soundbite about the second amendment out of context and used it in an ad.

Similar to Brooks, Durant said he thinks a runoff is likely. However, Durant said if he doesn’t make a runoff, it is because of the influence of the “misinformation” spread by the Britt campaign.

“Oh if I don’t make the (hypothetical) runoff it is absolutely misinformation,” Durant said. “I’m confident we will make the runoff because I hear from voters all over the state that they see through it, not all of them, but the majority see through it, but absolutely, it’s pretty clear I had a double-digit lead before all these false attack ads came out,” he said.

On the eve of the Primary Election, Mike Durant tells me he believes "misinformation" spread through "attack ads" by the Britt campaign are what caused him to lose traction in the polls. He says if there is a runoff, and if he is not part of it, he would support Mo Brooks. @whnt pic.twitter.com/E1W5uqjG2w — Emily Moessner (@EmilyMoessner) May 24, 2022

Durant said him not making a runoff is a very “unlikely scenario” however he would, “absolutely support Congressman Brooks.” “Because, the way the Britt campaign has handled this race, if you are going to be that corrupt, in an election, then you are going to be that corrupt in office, and we’ve got enough of that” Durant said.

