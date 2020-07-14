Reminder: You must vote the same party in Tuesday’s runoff as you did in the March primary

During Tuesday’s runoff election it’s important to know about the crossover voting law in Alabama, which requires voters who vote in the primary election to vote in that same party in the run-offs.

This means, whichever party you voted for in march you will have to vote for today. For example, if you chose to vote in the Republican primary, you will not be able to vote for Democratic candidates during the runoff.

The same applies if you vote Democrat; you can’t vote Republican for runoffs. If you are independent, you must stay with the party you chose for the primary when voting in the runoffs.