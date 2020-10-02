Races & candidates for the Municipal Runoff Election on October 6

Here’s a list of the races and candidates that will appear on the ballot for the Municipal Runoff Elections on October 6, 2020.

The cities are listed in alphabetical order

Decatur

  • Mayor – Tab Bowling, William “Butch” Matthews

Florence

  • Mayor – Andy Betterton, Steve Hold
  • Council District 5 – Blake Edwards, Thomas Spence

Guntersville

  • Council District 2 – Phillip Kelley, Larry Wilson

Huntsville

  • Council District 5 – Will Culver, John Meredith

Madison

  • Council District 2 – Steve Smith, Connie Spears

Muscle Shoals

  • Council Place 2 – Leon Madden, Gina Clark
  • Council Place 5 – David Moore, Mike Price

Priceville

  • Council Place 5 – Patrick Dean, Donald Livingston

Scottsboro

  • Council Place 2 – Patrick Stewart, Nita Tolliver

Sheffield

  • Mayor – David Johnson, Steve Stanley
  • Council Place 2 – Barbara Cook, Dewayne Roden

Triana

  • Council Place 3 – Erica Hopkins, Tiffany Smith

