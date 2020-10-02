Races & candidates for the Municipal Runoff Election on October 6

Here’s a list of the races and candidates that will appear on the ballot for the Municipal Runoff Elections on October 6, 2020.

The cities are listed in alphabetical order

Mayor – Tab Bowling, William “Butch” Matthews

Mayor – Andy Betterton, Steve Hold

Andy Betterton, Steve Hold Council District 5 – Blake Edwards, Thomas Spence

Council District 2 – Phillip Kelley, Larry Wilson

Council District 5 – Will Culver, John Meredith

Council District 2 – Steve Smith, Connie Spears

Muscle Shoals

Council Place 2 – Leon Madden, Gina Clark

Leon Madden, Gina Clark Council Place 5 – David Moore, Mike Price

Priceville

Council Place 5 – Patrick Dean, Donald Livingston

Scottsboro

Council Place 2 – Patrick Stewart, Nita Tolliver

Sheffield

Mayor – David Johnson, Steve Stanley

David Johnson, Steve Stanley Council Place 2 – Barbara Cook, Dewayne Roden

Triana

Council Place 3 – Erica Hopkins, Tiffany Smith