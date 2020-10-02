Races & candidates for the Municipal Runoff Election on October 6

Here’s a list of the races and candidates that will appear on the ballot for the Municipal Runoff Elections on October 6, 2020.
The cities are listed in alphabetical order
Decatur
- Mayor – Tab Bowling, William “Butch” Matthews
Florence
- Mayor – Andy Betterton, Steve Hold
- Council District 5 – Blake Edwards, Thomas Spence
Guntersville
- Council District 2 – Phillip Kelley, Larry Wilson
Huntsville
- Council District 5 – Will Culver, John Meredith
Madison
- Council District 2 – Steve Smith, Connie Spears
Muscle Shoals
- Council Place 2 – Leon Madden, Gina Clark
- Council Place 5 – David Moore, Mike Price
Priceville
- Council Place 5 – Patrick Dean, Donald Livingston
Scottsboro
- Council Place 2 – Patrick Stewart, Nita Tolliver
Sheffield
- Mayor – David Johnson, Steve Stanley
- Council Place 2 – Barbara Cook, Dewayne Roden
Triana
- Council Place 3 – Erica Hopkins, Tiffany Smith