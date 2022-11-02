HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday morning, Madison County officials welcomed the public to join them in testing voting machines that will be used in the general election on November 8th.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger says it’s to ensure public trust in the election process.

“The general public, any party official, and candidate can randomly come in and test any piece of technology in the elections process. It is critical to transparency and ensuring we have a high level of confidence in our voting systems,” Judge Frank Barger told News 19.

Judge Barger demonstrated how the machines work, what is inside the machine, and how the machines are programmed to catch attempts at voter fraud.

“Voting impacts every single one of us. And so to have transparency and be available to answer questions to allow folks to shoot holes through the process if you will is extremely important to ensure that we are doing what the law requires and again that there is a high level of security and integrity in our elections process,” Barger said.

Barger also answered a broad array of questions, such as, if someone could, “feed a foreign piece of paper through a machine.” Barger explained that they just want to ensure that the counting machine and tabulator are counting votes correctly.

The county has just over 100 voting machines that will be used in the election and over 800 election workers serving at 74 precincts.

Judge Barger says the county is well staffed and prepared for high voter turnouts next Tuesday.

