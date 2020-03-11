President Trump endorses Tuberville for U.S. Senate seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump has endorsed multiple candidates running for congressional seats. On Tuesday, he added U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville to the growing list stating:

"Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment.... (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!" President Donald Trump, Twitter

Tuberville is running against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A primary run-off election is slated for the end of the month to see who will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in November's election. The winner of that race will run against incumbent Senator Doug Jones.