Polling places taking precautions ahead of Alabama runoff election

Tuesday is the first election day since the pandemic began, so Alabama’s runoff election will look a little different this time around.

Although we have mask ordinances in place on local levels, Secretary of State John Merrill says the state cannot require voters to wear masks at polling placing today – it’s just strongly recommended.

Merill says a June 30 notice from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said it’s clear that

“state law does not allow for an individual’s qualification to vote to be contingent upon the wearing of a mask or face covering, respecting social distancing, using gloves, or having temperature in a normal range.”

However, through federal stimulus funding from the CARES Act, counties across the state were allocated money to help keep polling locations sanitized and safe. Officials say that every polling worker will be wearing masks or face shields, they’ll have on non-latex gloves, and hand sanitizer will be available.

The biggest race that people have their eyes on today is between Republican candidates Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville for the U.S. Senate nomination. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.