Polling locations confirmed in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Tuesday is Election Day. More than 70 polling places in Madison County are preparing to open their doors from 7A.M. to 7P.M. County election officials confirmed each one will be ready for people to cast their ballots.

Probate Judge Frank Barger says his team has been working for more than a year to confirm each polling location. He says that process includes sending a letter and calling each polling place.

A viewer called News 19 concerned that St. Luke’s Christian Church would not be open for voting. Judge Barger says this church has been a polling place in the community for many years and it will be open on Election Day. After our inquiry, Barger says his team made sure to double check the polling place would be open.

People can find their polling place online on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

More than 164,000 ballots were cast in Madison County and voter turnout was 62.53% during the 2016 general election. Voter turnout is expected to increase on Election Day 2020. It’s a fact that made it even more important for election officials to ensure every polling place is prepared for residents ready to cast their ballot.