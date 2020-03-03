Polling inspectors will offer help at the polls Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, millions of Americans will take part in an extremely important process to our democracy - voting. But for some voters, it's a task that could come with challenges.

As you head to the polls, officials want you to know people will be on-site to help you.

It's super important for everyone to know their rights stepping into Super Tuesday.

The State of Alabama has a law in place for those who may have a limitation because of their age or handicap status.

You can get assistance with casting your vote. Keep in mind, polling inspectors can't tell you how to vote or who to vote for.

Precinct 11 polling inspector Sue Alexander says certain voters shouldn't feel like they're doing something wrong if they need to cut the line in order to cast their ballots quickly.



"We have a law in place that if you're over 70 years old you may go to first in line and cast your vote; if you're handicapped and need assistance in any way, just come to the front of the line and you will be able to go first." said Alexander.

Alexander said she wants voters to get the help they need.

Polling inspectors will still help you out if there's a runoff election on March 31. They'll be more than happy to help you in November's presidential election too.