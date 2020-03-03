Political Analyst Jess Brown breaks down the messaging in the Alabama Senate race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As voters head to the polls, they will have almost certainly encountered multiple ads from the Republican candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Doug Jones.

WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown walked us through the messages behind three different campaign ads by the leading Republican candidates in the Senate race.

"He's trying to lump both of his principal opponents together. He's trying to take a hit at Tuberville and take a hit at Sessions," Brown said.

"The format is very traditional attack ad. It may be effective in the sense that the signature issue with which President Trump has identified with is the immigration issue," Brown said.

"This is an attempt to overcome a little bit the accusation that he's an interloper," Brown said.

During a primary, candidates with similar positions have to work to differentiate themselves from their rivals. But there haven't been sharp distinctions in this race, Brown said.

"Generally it has not happened with the three high-profile candidates in the Republican race for Senate," he said. "If you looked at two of these three commercials you would think Donald Trump was on the ballot."

Brown said the typical campaign mudslinging is bound to get messier if there is a runoff.

"You've seen Mr. Rogers' neighborhood so far," he said. "If this goes to a runoff between Sessions and Tuberville, as I expect it will, mud will become manure."