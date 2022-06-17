ALABAMA (WHNT) – Planning to vote in Alabama’s primary runoff election on June 21? There’s a relatively new law you should keep in mind when you vote.

Since 2017, the state’s Crossover Voting Law makes it illegal to vote for one party in a primary and then vote for another party in a runoff. For example, a voter who cast a Republican ballot in the primary must cast a Republican ballot in the runoff; voting for a Democrat is unlawful.

For those who didn’t vote in the May 24 primary election or voted strictly on amendments to the Alabama Constitution, they are free to cast a ballot in either party’s runoff.

You can find sample ballots for your county here.

For those who live inside the 5th Congressional District, the two runoff candidates, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong and former Huntsville City Schools superintendent Casey Wardynski debated on News 19 Wednesday night. You can watch that debate here.

For more coverage of the primary runoff next week and the general election in November, be sure to follow Your Local Election Headquarters.