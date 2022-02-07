MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Another longtime Madison County Schools staff member has announced plans to run for superintendent.

Ken Kubik, the school system’s personnel director, will be challenging Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw in the Republican primary. Kubik, who has been personnel director since 2011 and briefly served as interim superintendent from December 2011-February 2012, is a 26-year veteran of the school system.

He was an assistant principal at Riverton Elementary School and taught at Hazel Green Elementary and Hazel Green Middle School, as well as previously serving as the Secondary Education Coordinator and Coordinator of Personnel and Pupil Services.

He has also served as a representative for the Alabama Association of School Personnel Administrators and chaired two Effective Schools Building Leadership Teams. Before entering the education field, Kubik was a police officer.

Kubik earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in criminology from Southern Oregon State College, a Master’s in Forensic Science from National University, a Master’s in Education Administration from Tennessee State University, and an Education Specialist degree from Jacksonville State University

His wife Jamie is a guidance counselor for the Madison County Schools Virtual Academy and his children are Madison County Schools graduates.

The primary election will be held on May 24.