One Franklin County commissioner loses primary; revenue commissioner going to runoff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – One member of the Franklin County Commission lost his bid to remain in office in Tuesday’s primary election.

District 3 Commissioner Rayburn Massey lost his bid against Joseph Baldwin. Baldwin had 3,473 votes, while Massey had 1,649.

The other members of the commission held on in their races.

Franklin County District 1 Commissioner Chris Wallace won his primary race over Joe Fike, with 2,997 votes to Fike’s 1,868.

District 2 Commissioner Jason Miller also won his primary race against Terry Prince, with 3,327 votes to Prince’s 1,729.

District 4 Commissioner William David Hester had a closer race than his fellow commissioners, but he was still able to pull out a 500-vote primary win over challenger Misty Holcombe.

The county revenue commissioner race will go to a runoff between Stratt Byars and incumbent Veronica Copeland Stancil. The two were separated by just 23 votes.