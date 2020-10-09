North Alabama voters casting absentee ballots in unprecedented numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With 26 days to go before the general election November 3, the Alabama Secretary of State’s office says there have been more than 130,000 absentee ballots requested and 62,000 people have cast absentee ballots.

Alabama does not have early voting, but Secretary of State John Merrill has ruled voters can cast an absentee ballot this year based on COVID-19 concerns. The ballot application just needs to have the illness or infirmity box marked as the reason for voting absentee.

Given that option, Alabama voters are already casting votes in big numbers.

The state record is 88,000 absentee ballots cast and that’s likely to be shattered, soon, Merrill said this week.

Madison County reports it has already processed 21,000 absentee ballot applications, and it’s received just over 13,000 ballots. And, Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said the courthouse continues to average about 200 in-person voters a day.

In Morgan County, there have been 2,600 absentee ballots mailed out and 1,400 returned.

And Limestone County officials report they’ve been very busy with walk-in voters and have received 3,300 absentee ballots, the highest number they’ve ever received.

But one key difference in absentee voting instead of casting a ballot on election day is voters at their polling place take their ballot and insert it in the vote-counting machine. Absentee ballots won’t be counted until election day.

So, how do voters know their ballot will be counted?

A voter can go to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview — enter his or her voter registration information and a screen will appear, showing if the ballot has been accepted.

If not, Alabama Votes also lists the absentee ballot managers for every county in the state. There are 21 days left to apply for an absentee ballot, the deadline is Oct. 29.