News 19 political experts weigh in on first presidential debate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday marked the first presidential debate of the year. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took the stage in Cleveland for the first of three debates.

Tuesday’s debate gave both candidates the opportunity to address multiple issues facing our nation.

News 19 Republican political analyst Jay Town and Democratic political analyst David Person weighed in on the Presidential debate.

Political analyst David Person

David Person, Media consultant and co-host of the podcast “Alabama Politics This Week” characterized the debate as a circus.

“I think Biden did try to be substantive, but again the street brawling Trump sort of pulled the debate down to his level and so Trump is a master of this so nobody could contain him, including the moderator,” says David Person.

Political Analyst Jay Town

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and current Vice President of Gray Analytics Jay Town on Trumps strong points in the debate:

“I think that the president came out in his sort of normal style and I do think he made some strong points when it comes to the supreme court and not abdicating any portion of his constitutional authority privileges in his first four years,” says Jay Town.