News 19 political analyst weighs in on ballot fight, says evidence of wrongdoing will prove crucial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The fight over ballots in a number of key battleground states will likely decide the 2020 Presidential Election between incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

News 19 political analyst Jess Brown says there have been hotly contested presidential elections past election day, including a five-state dispute in 1876, but this marks new territory.

“At least in modern times I don’t think we’ve had this many states involved in a potentially close call challenge and accusations of vote manipulation and voter fraud. Illegal procedures or whatever,” Brown said.

It’s 2020 amid a pandemic and voting rules were changed in a number of states to address health risk concerns.

“The real different element this time is the magnitude of absentee voting and the scale of mail-in ballots and the fact that the states, many states don’t have states laws and state administrative procedures that allow for the count of those ballots by the close of voting on election day,” he said. “In some states it was a physical impossibility for the chief election officer to both comply with state law and get those ballots counted accurately by the close of business last night.”

While millions of people have experience with mail-in ballots, millions of others don’t and have been encouraged to regard the process with suspicion. President Trump has declared victory, but even before the election he was alleging mail-in ballot fraud.

Brown said the key to this fight, if and when it reaches the courts, will be the evidence presented.

“While the environment is ripe for accusations that there’s been hanky-panky, with both voting and vote counting, to date I’m waiting for somebody to put meat on the bones, where’s the patty in the burger, where do we really have enough either incompetence or unlawful behavior where we’re changing so many votes around in a state that we would alter the outcome of this election?”

Brown said the Trump and Biden campaigns “lawyered up” before the election.

“Both sides were pretty much ready for challenges and fights of this nature,” he said. “I think it’s just the way things are turning out more of the monkey is on Trump’s back than on Biden’s back. I feel certain if we had a reverse scenario here, we would start to see the Biden camp or Democrats in respective states raising legal challenges and questioning things administratively, just like the Trump people did.”

At the same time, Brown said President Trump may have “more in jeopardy about winning and losing than any president we’ve known in modern times.

“Because he may have some legal proceedings that he’s personally involved with that simply cannot go forward both in a civil matter and perhaps even in criminal matters, cannot go forward as long as he occupies the Oval Office. He has a tremendous personal interest, a greater personal interest, in winning reelection,” than most of the presidents who seek reelection.