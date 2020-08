MADISON, Ala — With a number of local elections just over a week away, Madison City Mayor Paul Finley defended his record, and offered his vision for the future in a lengthy interview with his opponent Marc Highsmith to WHNT News 19.

The interview covered a wide range of topics including education, development, transparency, and policing.

The Madison mayoral election will take place on August 25th.

Click on the video to watch the interview.