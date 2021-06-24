Marshall County voting made easier for hearing, sight impaired voters

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County is getting new equipment to make voting easier for those who may be sight or hearing impaired.

The commission approved a maintenance agreement with Election Systems & Software for five years on ExpressVote® Universal Voting machines.

They will replace the current AutoMARK machines being used.

“They are 15 years old and they are outdated and need to be upgraded,” explained probate judge Andrea LeCroy.

LeCroy says the Alabama Secretary of State is buying more than 30 ExpressVote® Universal Voting machines so each polling location can have one.

Making the switch will save the county more than $3,000 per year.

Even better than cost savings, the machines will make voting easier for those who are sight or hearing impaired.

“I’ve heard from a lot of folks in our county who have used them and they say that it helps them to feel so much more independent. They don’t have to rely on someone else to tell them what offices are on the ballot or what do those amendments say. They can read them for themselves or hear them for themselves and they can mark the ballot their own selves, so it just makes them feel more independent and we want every voter, every voter to feel like they have cast their own ballot however they have wanted to,” LeCroy added.

The new machines are expected to arrive by Fall 2021.