Marshall County man announces plans to run for Alabama State House

Brock Colvin, an Albertville High, Snead State Community College, and University of Alabama graduate, currently works as a financial planner for Ameriprise Financial. (Photo courtesy Brock Colvin for State House)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County man has thrown his hat in the ring for the Alabama State House.

Brock Colvin announced his campaign for Alabama House District 26 Monday.

District 26 lies in portions of DeKalb and Marshall Counties, including the communities of Albertville, Boaz, Geraldine, and Guntersville.

Colvin, an Albertville High, Snead State Community College, and University of Alabama graduate, currently works as a financial planner for Ameriprise Financial.

Colvin is also an ambassador for the Albertville Chamber of Commerce and Southside Baptist Church in Albertville.

Incumbent State Representative Kerry Rich confirmed to News 19 that he will not be running for re-election; he’ll announce his future plans later in October.